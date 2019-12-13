Korean Air to allow passengers to buy tickets with mileage and cash together
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's national flag carrier, said Friday it will allow combined payment with cash and mileage for flight tickets from late 2020 to better serve its customers.
Starting from November next year, customers can purchase tickets using their accumulated mileage together with cash or credit card, Korean Air said in a statement.
But there is a limit for the use of mileage. Customers can pay up to 20 percent of their total payments for tickets with mileage points, it said.
Customers have asked airline companies to allow them to purchase tickets using mileage and cash during peak seasons as they have only been able to purchase tickets with mileage for a small number of seats designated by the carrier, mainly during non-peak seasons.
Complaints increased after the country's two full-service carriers -- Korean Air and Asiana Airlines Inc. -- revised their rules in 2008 to make accumulated miles expire after 10 years. Mileage accumulated before 2009 expired on Dec. 31, 2018, according to the company.
