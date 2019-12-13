Seoul closely monitoring N. Korea after warning of decision on new path
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is keeping a close watch on North Korea after Pyongyang hinted at a possible policy shift in its nuclear negotiations with the United States following a U.N. Security Council meeting, the unification ministry said Friday.
On Thursday, North Korea's foreign ministry spokesperson bristled at the U.S. for convening the meeting, saying that such a "provocative act" helped it decide which path to take in the deadlocked negotiations.
"We are closely monitoring related moves," deputy ministry spokesperson Kim Eun-han told a regular press briefing. "Our government will do its best for the North Korea-U.S. dialogue."
In the statement, the North Korean spokesperson said the U.S. helped the North "make a definite decision on what way to choose" by arranging the meeting, adding that Washington has "nothing to present" to Pyongyang "though dialogue may open."
North Korea has been pressuring the U.S. to come up with a new proposal by year-end to move the denuclearization talks forward, saying that it will otherwise seek a new path.
Over the weekend, North Korea conducted a rocket engine test at its satellite launch site, sparking speculation that it may resume testing intercontinental ballistic missiles.
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have met three times since last year, but no progress has been made in the nuclear negotiations since their second summit in Hanoi ended without a deal in February.
During the U.N. session, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Kelly Craft said Washington is ready to be flexible in talks, while warning that Pyongyang should refrain from further provocations.
North Korea is set to hold a plenary meeting of the ruling party's central committee to decide on "crucial issues" later this month, during which it could announce its new stance on the nuclear negotiations.
