Samsung has sold 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones: exec
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. has sold one million Galaxy Fold smartphones, the company's president has claimed, as the South Korean tech giant's first foldable handset apparently exceeded market expectations.
According to the U.S. tech media TechCrunch on Thursday, Samsung Electronics President Sohn Young-kwon said during a conference in Berlin that the company has sold 1 million Galaxy Folds so far, double the industry's earlier estimate.
Many analysts previously expected that Samsung would sell about 400,000 to 500,000 units of the foldable phone this year.
Galaxy Fold, with a 7.3-inch screen that users can fold horizontally like a book, officially went on sale in September with a price tag around US$2,000.
Industry insiders expected that Samsung's foldable phone sales will pick up from next year, with 6 million units to be sold in 2020.
It is rumored that Samsung will unveil its new clamshell-style foldable smartphone in February 2020 alongside its Galaxy S11 series.
"Samsung is expected to sell 6 million units of its foldable phone in 2020 and 20 million units in 2021," Choi Bo-young, an analyst at Kyobo Securities, said. "Prices of foldable phones are expected to go down gradually, and this would push up demand for foldable handsets."
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
Wartime documents show Japan's role in recruiting comfort women: Kyodo
-
3
(LEAD) Court gives jail terms to Samsung execs in accounting fraud case
-
4
S. Korean elementary students pick athlete, teacher, YouTube creator as top jobs
-
5
(3rd LD) Ultrafine dust soars to 'very bad' levels in Seoul
-
1
U.S. Pacific Air Forces commander says no change in flights around Korean Peninsula
-
2
(LEAD) Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea
-
3
Police refer BTS' Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment
-
4
(URGENT) Moon, Trump hold phone talks on Korea peace process: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
President Moon to meet with Irish rock band U2's Bono in Seoul
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korea slams U.S. for convening UNSC meeting
-
2
(LEAD) U.S. sends B-52 bomber, Global Hawk amid tensions with N. Korea: aviation tracker
-
3
(2nd LD) U.S. warns N. Korea against 'ill-advised' action
-
4
(3rd LD) U.S. says it is ready to be flexible, urges N. Korea to avoid provocations
-
5
(LEAD) NSC reviews ways to create substantive progress in Korea peace process