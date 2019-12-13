S. Korea reviews diverse options over Strait of Hormuz role: defense ministry
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has been reviewing diverse options on how to contribute to U.S.-led efforts to safeguard the strategic waters off Iran after receiving such requests from Washington, the defense ministry said Friday.
The United States has been asking its allies to join a military coalition in the Strait of Hormuz to ensure freedom of navigation amid simmering tensions between Washington and Tehran.
"The U.S. has stressed the importance (of its allies' role) and made requests for our participation both directly and indirectly during several meetings," ministry spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo told reporters.
"We have been preparing for our contribution, but no decision on how to do that has been made," she added.
The issue reemerged Thursday after Cheong Wa Dae said that the National Security Council (NSC) held a standing committee meeting and discussed ways to protect South Korean people and vessels in the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz and contribute to international efforts to ensure maritime security there.
The announcement sparked speculation that the country may be considering troop deployment.
Options mentioned include dispatching a liaison officer to the U.S.-led command there and broadening operational areas of its Cheonghae Unit, which is on a mission in the Gulf of Aden. It is four days' sailing from the Strait of Hormuz.
As the world's single most important oil passageway that forms a choke point between the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, the strait is the route to the open ocean for more than one-sixth of global oil production and some 70 percent of South Korea's oil imports.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
Wartime documents show Japan's role in recruiting comfort women: Kyodo
-
3
(LEAD) Court gives jail terms to Samsung execs in accounting fraud case
-
4
S. Korean elementary students pick athlete, teacher, YouTube creator as top jobs
-
5
(3rd LD) Ultrafine dust soars to 'very bad' levels in Seoul
-
1
U.S. Pacific Air Forces commander says no change in flights around Korean Peninsula
-
2
(LEAD) Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea
-
3
Police refer BTS' Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment
-
4
(URGENT) Moon, Trump hold phone talks on Korea peace process: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
President Moon to meet with Irish rock band U2's Bono in Seoul
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korea slams U.S. for convening UNSC meeting
-
2
(LEAD) U.S. sends B-52 bomber, Global Hawk amid tensions with N. Korea: aviation tracker
-
3
(2nd LD) U.S. warns N. Korea against 'ill-advised' action
-
4
(3rd LD) U.S. says it is ready to be flexible, urges N. Korea to avoid provocations
-
5
(LEAD) NSC reviews ways to create substantive progress in Korea peace process