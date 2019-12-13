S. Korean rookie falls to Tiger Woods in Day 2 of Presidents Cup
MELBOURNE, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean golfer An Byeong-hun came up just short of slaying the giant at the Presidents Cup on Friday.
An, one of seven rookies for the International Team, and Hideki Matsuyama of Japan lost to Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas of the United States 1-up in the foursome match on Day 2 of the match play competition at Royal Melbourne Golf Club.
The biennial Presidents Cup pits a team of non-European international golfers against Americans in match play. And An, who earned his first victory in Thursday's four-ball match with Australian Adam Scott, had the tough assignment of going up against Woods, the playing captain for the U.S. side, on Friday.
In the foursome, teams each play one ball, as the two players take turns hitting shots until the hole is completed.
The Woods-Thomas duo had a 2-up lead after four holes, but the all-Asian tandem won three straight holes starting at the sixth to take a 1-up lead.
The Americans came right back with a birdie at the ninth, and the score was all tied at the turn.
The An-Matsuyama team moved ahead with a birdie at the 11th. But Thomas' birdie at the 13th evened the score again, and the match came down to the finishing hole. After Woods put his second shot to within about 10 feet, Thomas made the putt for the clinching birdie.
Beating Woods would have been a major coup for An, who was a last-minute replacement for injured Australian veteran Jason Day. This was Tiger's 26th victory at the Presidents Cup, which ties him with Phil Mickelson for most in tournament history.
The other South Korean player in the tournament, Im Sung-jae, teamed up with Cameron Smith of Australia and got a tie against Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland, with each team taking half a point.
Im and Smith took the lead with a birdie on the opening hole and stayed ahead of the Americans until the 17th, when a birdie tied the score. Both teams parred the par-4 18th hole.
In other matches, Adam Scott of Australia and Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa defeated Matt Kuchar and Dustin Johnson 3 & 2. For the U.S., Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele beat Joaquin Niemann of Chile and Adam Hadwin of Canada 1-up. Abraham Ancer of Mexico and Marc Leishman of Australia got past Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson 3 & 2.
With two wins and a tie, the International Team added 2.5 points on the board and lead the U.S. 6.5-3.5.
The competition will wrap up Sunday with singles matches.
Of the 12 previous Presidents Cups, the U.S. won 10 and the International Team won one, in 1998 on the same Royal Melbourne Golf Club. The 2003 competition in South Africa ended in a tie.
