Single-member families account for nearly 30 pct of S. Korean households
SEJONG, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- The number of one-person families continued to rise last year, accounting for nearly 30 percent of all households in South Korea, amid the fast-spreading trend of people remaining single, government data showed Saturday.
Households consisting of a single member totaled 5.85 million in 2018, compared with 5.62 million the previous year, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
This accounted for 29.3 percent of all households in the country last year, the data showed.
The percentage of those living alone has been on a sharp rise for decades, hitting the 20 percent mark in 2005 for the first time. It was 4.8 percent in 1980.
The number of ordinary households in Korea also continued to rise to 20.5 million in 2018, from 14.3 million in 2000 and 7.9 million in 1980, the data showed.
"The increase in the number of households was caused by a combination of demographical factors and socioeconomic factors, such as industrialization, urbanization and the expansion of nuclear families," Statistics Korea said in a report.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
(LEAD) Court gives jail terms to Samsung execs in accounting fraud case
-
3
S. Korean elementary students pick athlete, teacher, YouTube creator as top jobs
-
4
(3rd LD) Ultrafine dust soars to 'very bad' levels in Seoul
-
5
Police refer BTS' Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment
-
1
Police refer BTS' Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea says it has conducted 'very important test' at satellite launch site
-
3
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it has conducted 'very important test' at satellite launching site
-
4
S. Korea's exports likely to suffer worst drop since 2009: reports
-
5
Hyundai Motor affiliate signs MOU with Germany's Brose on future vehicle seats
-
1
(LEAD) Samsung denies selling 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones
-
2
(2nd LD) U.S. warns N. Korea against 'ill-advised' action
-
3
(2nd LD) N. Korea could announce end to nuke talks later this month: think tank
-
4
Activity continues at N. Korea's satellite launching site: experts
-
5
(LEAD) Biegun to visit Seoul next week ahead of N.K. year-end deadline