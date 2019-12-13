Foreigners scoop up tech stocks on U.S.-China trade deal hopes
By Chung Joo-won
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- Foreign investors snatched up major South Korean tech stocks again this week on growing hopes that the United States and China may reach a trade deal, thereby reducing uncertainties over the global technology sector, data showed Friday.
The yearlong trade row between the world's two largest economies has cast a pall on chipmakers and other technology stocks, prodding foreign investors to sell part of their holdings of technology stocks in Asia's fourth-largest economy.
Foreign investors net sold some 5.2 trillion won (US$4.4 billion) worth of stocks for 21 straight sessions in the Nov. 7-Dec. 5 period, but they appeared to return to the local stock market on hopes for an imminent Sino-American trade deal as well as a recovery in the tech industry.
Adding to hopes are news reports that Washington and Beijing have reached a phase-one trade deal, which would avert an additional U.S. tariff on Chinese goods worth $160 billion.
From Monday through Friday, foreigners net bought some 1.1 trillion won (US$940 million) worth of stocks from Seoul's main bourse, KRX data showed.
The top 10 picks by foreigners were chipmakers and other IT stocks.
Foreigners net bought 651 billion won worth of Samsung Electronics, the largest amount among others. They net purchased its smaller local rival SK hynix's stocks worth 287 billion won in the Monday-Friday period.
Backed by massive foreign buying and a rosy outlook for the chipmaking sector, Samsung Electronics rallied this week, finishing up 2.63 percent at 54,700 won on Friday, marking a 52-week high.
"The DRAM price is expected to start gaining in the first three quarters of 2020 on brisk demand for the high-speed DDR4 products," Choi Do-yeon, an analyst at Shinhan Investment, said.
Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. was the third-most favored pick among foreigners, who net bought 83 billion won worth of the chip component maker.
Internet portal operator Naver Inc., display panel maker LG Display Co., game publisher NC Soft Corp. and mobile messenger operator Kakao Corp. were among top 10 picks by foreign investors.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
Wartime documents show Japan's role in recruiting comfort women: Kyodo
-
3
(LEAD) Court gives jail terms to Samsung execs in accounting fraud case
-
4
S. Korean elementary students pick athlete, teacher, YouTube creator as top jobs
-
5
(3rd LD) Ultrafine dust soars to 'very bad' levels in Seoul
-
1
U.S. Pacific Air Forces commander says no change in flights around Korean Peninsula
-
2
(LEAD) Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea
-
3
Police refer BTS' Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment
-
4
(URGENT) Moon, Trump hold phone talks on Korea peace process: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea says it has conducted 'very important test' at satellite launch site
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korea slams U.S. for convening UNSC meeting
-
2
(2nd LD) U.S. warns N. Korea against 'ill-advised' action
-
3
(LEAD) U.S. sends B-52 bomber, Global Hawk amid tensions with N. Korea: aviation tracker
-
4
(LEAD) NSC reviews ways to create substantive progress in Korea peace process
-
5
(News Focus) Biegun expected to seek breakthrough in N.K. talks ahead of year-end deadline