DOOSAN 69,700 UP 300

DaelimInd 91,600 UP 1,100

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14150 UP50

KiaMtr 44,450 DN 550

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 64,800 DN 800

ShinhanGroup 45,650 UP 1,450

HITEJINRO 27,200 DN 900

Yuhan 235,500 DN 500

SLCORP 17,800 UP 50

CJ LOGISTICS 155,000 UP 500

Daesang 23,600 UP 300

SKNetworks 5,870 0

ORION Holdings 17,000 UP 350

Donga Socio Holdings 107,000 UP 1,500

SK hynix 87,900 UP 4,500

Youngpoong 629,000 DN 30,000

HyundaiEng&Const 43,900 UP 350

SamsungF&MIns 253,000 UP 3,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 35,300 UP 200

Kogas 38,750 UP 1,000

Hanwha 25,100 UP 700

DB HiTek 22,300 UP 600

Shinsegae 291,500 DN 3,000

Nongshim 235,000 UP 2,000

SGBC 36,250 DN 150

Hyosung 81,700 UP 100

LOTTE 36,250 UP 900

AK Holdings 32,150 UP 1,100

Binggrae 54,700 UP 400

GCH Corp 22,050 UP 50

LotteChilsung 140,500 UP 3,000

HyundaiMtr 121,000 UP 1,000

AmoreG 80,500 UP 1,700

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,800 DN 50

KISWire 19,900 UP 150

LotteFood 411,000 UP 500

NEXENTIRE 9,110 UP 160

CHONGKUNDANG 91,900 DN 100

KCC 227,000 UP 9,000

POSCO 243,000 UP 7,500

(MORE)