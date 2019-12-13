KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DOOSAN 69,700 UP 300
DaelimInd 91,600 UP 1,100
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14150 UP50
KiaMtr 44,450 DN 550
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 64,800 DN 800
ShinhanGroup 45,650 UP 1,450
HITEJINRO 27,200 DN 900
Yuhan 235,500 DN 500
SLCORP 17,800 UP 50
CJ LOGISTICS 155,000 UP 500
Daesang 23,600 UP 300
SKNetworks 5,870 0
ORION Holdings 17,000 UP 350
Donga Socio Holdings 107,000 UP 1,500
SK hynix 87,900 UP 4,500
Youngpoong 629,000 DN 30,000
HyundaiEng&Const 43,900 UP 350
SamsungF&MIns 253,000 UP 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 35,300 UP 200
Kogas 38,750 UP 1,000
Hanwha 25,100 UP 700
DB HiTek 22,300 UP 600
Shinsegae 291,500 DN 3,000
Nongshim 235,000 UP 2,000
SGBC 36,250 DN 150
Hyosung 81,700 UP 100
LOTTE 36,250 UP 900
AK Holdings 32,150 UP 1,100
Binggrae 54,700 UP 400
GCH Corp 22,050 UP 50
LotteChilsung 140,500 UP 3,000
HyundaiMtr 121,000 UP 1,000
AmoreG 80,500 UP 1,700
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,800 DN 50
KISWire 19,900 UP 150
LotteFood 411,000 UP 500
NEXENTIRE 9,110 UP 160
CHONGKUNDANG 91,900 DN 100
KCC 227,000 UP 9,000
POSCO 243,000 UP 7,500
