KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SPC SAMLIP 86,600 UP 1,700
SAMSUNG SDS 199,000 UP 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,950 UP 200
KUMHOTIRE 4,175 UP 90
DB INSURANCE 58,900 DN 600
SamsungElec 54,700 UP 1,400
NHIS 13,000 UP 250
SK Discovery 25,450 DN 50
LS 47,500 UP 850
GC Corp 126,000 UP 1,000
GS E&C 32,000 UP 500
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 31,850 UP 700
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 229,500 UP 1,000
KPIC 121,500 UP 1,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,720 UP 260
SKC 47,100 UP 850
GS Retail 37,850 UP 350
Ottogi 550,000 UP 6,000
CJ 96,300 UP 300
JWPHARMA 28,700 DN 300
LGInt 15,250 UP 250
DongkukStlMill 5,990 UP 60
SBC 15,500 DN 450
Hyundai M&F INS 29,700 UP 750
TONGYANG 1,200 UP 25
HankookShellOil 334,500 0
BukwangPharm 14,400 UP 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 39,800 UP 700
TaekwangInd 994,000 UP 20,000
SsangyongCement 5,660 UP 230
KAL 27,350 UP 450
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,410 UP 60
LG Corp. 75,100 DN 300
SsangyongMtr 1,995 UP 120
BoryungPharm 15,300 DN 300
L&L 14,250 UP 100
NamyangDairy 417,500 DN 4,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 45,400 UP 950
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,300 UP 700
IlyangPharm 21,950 UP 250
(MORE)
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
Wartime documents show Japan's role in recruiting comfort women: Kyodo
-
3
(LEAD) Court gives jail terms to Samsung execs in accounting fraud case
-
4
S. Korean elementary students pick athlete, teacher, YouTube creator as top jobs
-
5
(3rd LD) Ultrafine dust soars to 'very bad' levels in Seoul
-
1
U.S. Pacific Air Forces commander says no change in flights around Korean Peninsula
-
2
(LEAD) Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea
-
3
Police refer BTS' Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment
-
4
(URGENT) Moon, Trump hold phone talks on Korea peace process: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
President Moon to meet with Irish rock band U2's Bono in Seoul
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korea slams U.S. for convening UNSC meeting
-
2
(2nd LD) U.S. warns N. Korea against 'ill-advised' action
-
3
(LEAD) U.S. sends B-52 bomber, Global Hawk amid tensions with N. Korea: aviation tracker
-
4
(LEAD) NSC reviews ways to create substantive progress in Korea peace process
-
5
(News Focus) Biegun expected to seek breakthrough in N.K. talks ahead of year-end deadline