SPC SAMLIP 86,600 UP 1,700

SAMSUNG SDS 199,000 UP 2,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 34,950 UP 200

KUMHOTIRE 4,175 UP 90

DB INSURANCE 58,900 DN 600

SamsungElec 54,700 UP 1,400

NHIS 13,000 UP 250

SK Discovery 25,450 DN 50

LS 47,500 UP 850

GC Corp 126,000 UP 1,000

GS E&C 32,000 UP 500

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 31,850 UP 700

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 229,500 UP 1,000

KPIC 121,500 UP 1,500

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,720 UP 260

SKC 47,100 UP 850

GS Retail 37,850 UP 350

Ottogi 550,000 UP 6,000

CJ 96,300 UP 300

JWPHARMA 28,700 DN 300

LGInt 15,250 UP 250

DongkukStlMill 5,990 UP 60

SBC 15,500 DN 450

Hyundai M&F INS 29,700 UP 750

TONGYANG 1,200 UP 25

HankookShellOil 334,500 0

BukwangPharm 14,400 UP 100

ILJIN MATERIALS 39,800 UP 700

TaekwangInd 994,000 UP 20,000

SsangyongCement 5,660 UP 230

KAL 27,350 UP 450

YUNGJIN PHARM 6,410 UP 60

LG Corp. 75,100 DN 300

SsangyongMtr 1,995 UP 120

BoryungPharm 15,300 DN 300

L&L 14,250 UP 100

NamyangDairy 417,500 DN 4,500

LOTTE Fine Chem 45,400 UP 950

HYUNDAI STEEL 32,300 UP 700

IlyangPharm 21,950 UP 250

(MORE)