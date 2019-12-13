Moon urges new policy package for single-person households
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in instructed his economy team Friday to draw up a set of comprehensive policies tailored to single-person households in South Korea.
He cited the need to modify housing, welfare and other policies to meet the rapid increase in the number of single-member households here, receiving a regular briefing from Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki on the overall economic policy direction for next year, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
Many existing relevant policies were introduced when four-member households were typical in the nation, Moon pointed out.
He ordered Hong to map out "a comprehensive policy package for single-person households," Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung told reporters.
In the report to Moon, Hong also talked about strategies to vitalize investment, strengthen an ecosystem for venture startups and boost demand at home by promoting domestic consumption and tours, she added.
Moon's senior Cheong Wa Dae aides for economic policy joined the session as well and provided their views.
Based on the results of the discussions, the government plans to finalize an economic policy road map next week for the coming year, Ko said.
According to Statistics Korea, the proportion of one-person households in South Korea reached 28.5 percent of the total in 2017, and it could jump to 37.3 percent in 2047 amid changes in lifestyle trends and attitudes to marriage, especially among the youth.
