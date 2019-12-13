Delivery Hero buys food delivery app Baemin in US$4 bln deal
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- Germany-based Delivery Hero has agreed to buy South Korea's top food delivery app operator Woowa Brothers Corp. for US$4 billion, industry officials said Friday.
The German company, which also has second-biggest delivery player Yogiyo under its wing, will acquire an 87 percent stake in Woowa Borthers, which operates delivery app Baedal Minjok, or Baemin, from existing investors such as Goldman Sachs and Singaporean fund GIC, they said.
The remaining shares held by Woowa's management, including the company's founder Kim Bong-jin, will be later converted into Delivery Hero shares, they said. Kim will become the largest individual shareholder.
It is the biggest merger and acquisition deal struck by local platform operators, Woowa Brothers said, adding that the company will enjoy the same effect as going public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since Delivery Hero is listed.
Founded in 2010 as a food delivery company, Woowa Brothers quickly became the country's top online food delivery services firm, enjoying over 10 million monthly active users.
The two companies also signed a partnership to establish a joint venture, named Woowa DH Asia and to be based in Singapore, to tap into the burgeoning food delivery market in the region.
Kim will be responsible for the business in 11 Asian countries that Delivery Hero has advanced into as a rival of regional players like Singapore-based Grab.
The domestic operation of Woowa Brothers, meanwhile, will be managed by vice president Kim Beom-joon, who will be appointed CEO of the company next year, the officials said.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
Wartime documents show Japan's role in recruiting comfort women: Kyodo
-
3
(LEAD) Court gives jail terms to Samsung execs in accounting fraud case
-
4
S. Korean elementary students pick athlete, teacher, YouTube creator as top jobs
-
5
(3rd LD) Ultrafine dust soars to 'very bad' levels in Seoul
-
1
U.S. Pacific Air Forces commander says no change in flights around Korean Peninsula
-
2
(LEAD) Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea
-
3
Police refer BTS' Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment
-
4
(URGENT) Moon, Trump hold phone talks on Korea peace process: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea says it has conducted 'very important test' at satellite launch site
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korea slams U.S. for convening UNSC meeting
-
2
(2nd LD) U.S. warns N. Korea against 'ill-advised' action
-
3
(LEAD) U.S. sends B-52 bomber, Global Hawk amid tensions with N. Korea: aviation tracker
-
4
(LEAD) NSC reviews ways to create substantive progress in Korea peace process
-
5
(News Focus) Biegun expected to seek breakthrough in N.K. talks ahead of year-end deadline