Samsung VP gets jail term for attempting to break up labor union
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court handed a jail term to a Samsung executive on Friday for attempting to break up a labor union at Everland, an amusement park run by the country's biggest conglomerate.
The Seoul Central District Court sentenced the Samsung Electronics Co. vice president, Kang Kyung-hoon, to 1 year and four months in prison for obstruction of business and breaching labor union-related laws.
The court did not take Kang into custody so that he can lodge an appeal.
The Samsung executive was found guilty of obstructing labor union activities at Everland from June 2011 to March 2018 based on the group's labor management scheme.
He is also suspected of illegally collecting the personal information of labor union members and their families as well as putting them under surveillance.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
Wartime documents show Japan's role in recruiting comfort women: Kyodo
-
3
(LEAD) Court gives jail terms to Samsung execs in accounting fraud case
-
4
S. Korean elementary students pick athlete, teacher, YouTube creator as top jobs
-
5
(3rd LD) Ultrafine dust soars to 'very bad' levels in Seoul
-
1
U.S. Pacific Air Forces commander says no change in flights around Korean Peninsula
-
2
(LEAD) Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea
-
3
Police refer BTS' Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment
-
4
(URGENT) Moon, Trump hold phone talks on Korea peace process: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea says it has conducted 'very important test' at satellite launch site
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korea slams U.S. for convening UNSC meeting
-
2
(2nd LD) U.S. warns N. Korea against 'ill-advised' action
-
3
(LEAD) U.S. sends B-52 bomber, Global Hawk amid tensions with N. Korea: aviation tracker
-
4
(LEAD) NSC reviews ways to create substantive progress in Korea peace process
-
5
(News Focus) Biegun expected to seek breakthrough in N.K. talks ahead of year-end deadline