KT to offer WiFi service with upgraded privacy protection
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp., a major South Korean telecommunication company, said Sunday its WiFi service will have upgraded security with encryption-based privacy protection technology.
KT said it will apply a technology that protects International Mobile Subscriber Identity (IMSI) for Android phones to its 130,000 wireless zones nationwide. IMSI is a unique number that identifies a subscriber in the wireless world.
KT said its system will encrypt IMSI and will protect users' data on their mobile devices and at WiFi access points. The company introduced such a system for Apple's iPhones in October.
KT said mobile devices that run on Android 10 OS will support its IMSI protection system without special settings.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
