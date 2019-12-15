Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KT to offer WiFi service with upgraded privacy protection

All Headlines 09:00 December 15, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp., a major South Korean telecommunication company, said Sunday its WiFi service will have upgraded security with encryption-based privacy protection technology.

KT said it will apply a technology that protects International Mobile Subscriber Identity (IMSI) for Android phones to its 130,000 wireless zones nationwide. IMSI is a unique number that identifies a subscriber in the wireless world.

KT said its system will encrypt IMSI and will protect users' data on their mobile devices and at WiFi access points. The company introduced such a system for Apple's iPhones in October.

KT said mobile devices that run on Android 10 OS will support its IMSI protection system without special settings.

This photo provided by KT Corp. on Dec. 15, 2019, shows KT models introducing the company's International Mobile Subscriber Identity (IMSI) protection technology. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#KT #IMSI
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!