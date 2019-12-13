Mirae Asset Group to invest about 800 bln won in Naver Financial
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's leading portal operator, Naver Corp., said Friday that its financial arm, Naver Financial Corp., has attracted investment worth about 800 billion won (US$683 million) from Mirae Asset Financial Group.
Naver Financial is set to issue 428,571 new shares next month for Mirae Asset Daewoo, the nation's largest brokerage, and three other affiliates of Mirae Asset Financial Group.
Naver Financial, set up in November by Naver, will sell financial products in collaboration with financial companies next year.
The deal could further fuel competition in the growing fintech sector in South Korea.
South Korea has said it plans to set up a fund of 300 billion won to help fintech startups become unicorns, new enterprises with a valuation of more than $1 billion.
Since last year, fintech firms have been able to develop services without regulatory hurdles. Under a so-called regulatory sandbox, fintech firms using new technologies, such as blockchain and big data, are exempted from strict regulation.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
Wartime documents show Japan's role in recruiting comfort women: Kyodo
-
3
(LEAD) Court gives jail terms to Samsung execs in accounting fraud case
-
4
S. Korean elementary students pick athlete, teacher, YouTube creator as top jobs
-
5
(3rd LD) Ultrafine dust soars to 'very bad' levels in Seoul
-
1
U.S. Pacific Air Forces commander says no change in flights around Korean Peninsula
-
2
(LEAD) Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea
-
3
Police refer BTS' Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment
-
4
(URGENT) Moon, Trump hold phone talks on Korea peace process: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea says it has conducted 'very important test' at satellite launch site
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korea slams U.S. for convening UNSC meeting
-
2
(2nd LD) U.S. warns N. Korea against 'ill-advised' action
-
3
(LEAD) NSC reviews ways to create substantive progress in Korea peace process
-
4
(LEAD) U.S. hopes N. Korea refrains from nuclear, long-range missile tests: Pentagon
-
5
S. Korea to allow visa-less foreigners to stay up to 72 hours at regional airports