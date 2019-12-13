Kia workers reject tentative wage deal
GWANGJU, South Korea, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- Unionized workers at Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-largest carmaker, have rejected a tentative wage and collective bargaining deal for this year, their union said Friday.
The union said 56 percent of 27,050 workers voted down the deal earlier in the day.
Under the tentative deal, the carmaker offered to raise workers' basic monthly wage by 40,000 won (US$34) and provide bonuses worth 150 percent of basic pay plus 3.2 million won in extra compensation.
The union said no decision has been made yet on its future course of action.
From January to November, Kia Motors' sales fell 1.1 percent to 2,543,237 from 2,571,001 during the same period last year.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
Wartime documents show Japan's role in recruiting comfort women: Kyodo
-
3
(LEAD) Court gives jail terms to Samsung execs in accounting fraud case
-
4
S. Korean elementary students pick athlete, teacher, YouTube creator as top jobs
-
5
(3rd LD) Ultrafine dust soars to 'very bad' levels in Seoul
-
1
U.S. Pacific Air Forces commander says no change in flights around Korean Peninsula
-
2
(LEAD) Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea
-
3
Police refer BTS' Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment
-
4
(URGENT) Moon, Trump hold phone talks on Korea peace process: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea says it has conducted 'very important test' at satellite launch site
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korea slams U.S. for convening UNSC meeting
-
2
(2nd LD) U.S. warns N. Korea against 'ill-advised' action
-
3
(LEAD) NSC reviews ways to create substantive progress in Korea peace process
-
4
(LEAD) U.S. hopes N. Korea refrains from nuclear, long-range missile tests: Pentagon
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea could announce end to nuke talks later this month: think tank