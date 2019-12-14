Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
Korean-language dailies
-- Electoral reform bill in limbo as LKP uses filibuster to block plenary meeting (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- U.S.-China trade war reaches truce (Kookmin Daily)
-- LKP thwarts plenary session with filibuster (Donga llbo)
-- Ex-vice Busan mayor indicted on bribery charges (Segye Times)
-- Plenary meeting put off till Monday (Chosun Ilbo)
-- U.S., China reach 'phase-one' deal in trade war (JoongAng Sunday)
-- Samsung VP gets jail term for attempting to break up labor union (Hankyoreh)
-- Rival parties fail to pass key reform bills (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea's annual car production feared to fall below 4-mln mark (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Delivery Hero buys food delivery app Baemin in US$4 bln deal (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- LKP blocks vote on major bills (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Samsung seeks to strengthen foothold in China (Korea Times)
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
Wartime documents show Japan's role in recruiting comfort women: Kyodo
(LEAD) Court gives jail terms to Samsung execs in accounting fraud case
S. Korean elementary students pick athlete, teacher, YouTube creator as top jobs
(3rd LD) Ultrafine dust soars to 'very bad' levels in Seoul
(LEAD) Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea
Police refer BTS' Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment
(URGENT) Moon, Trump hold phone talks on Korea peace process: Cheong Wa Dae
(URGENT) N. Korea says it has conducted 'very important test' at satellite launch site
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it has conducted 'very important test' at satellite launching site
(LEAD) Samsung denies selling 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones
(2nd LD) U.S. warns N. Korea against 'ill-advised' action
(2nd LD) N. Korea could announce end to nuke talks later this month: think tank
Activity continues at N. Korea's satellite launching site: experts
(LEAD) Biegun to visit Seoul next week ahead of N.K. year-end deadline