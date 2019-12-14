(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 14)

It is not known whether Biegun, now the nominee for deputy secretary of state, will meet with the North Koreans during the visit. Hopes are slim for a turnaround in bilateral relations, but there have been some positive signs. Biegun participated in a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting in New York, Wednesday, to discuss North Korea's recent provocations. After the meeting, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Kelly Craft said the U.S. was ready to be "flexible" in negotiations with the North, saying concrete steps could be taken simultaneously depending on how it behaved. China and Russia reportedly demanded the U.S. set up a roadmap for the easing of sanctions on the North at the UNSC session.