LG honorary chairman dies at age 94
All Headlines 11:11 December 14, 2019
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- LG Group Honorary Chairman Koo Cha-kyung died Saturday at age 94, the company said.
Born in 1925, Koo succeeded the leadership at LG from his father and LG founder Koo In-hwoi.
He is the father of the late Chairman Koo Bon-moo, who died in May, and the grandfather of the current Chairman Koo Kwang-mo.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
Wartime documents show Japan's role in recruiting comfort women: Kyodo
-
3
(LEAD) Court gives jail terms to Samsung execs in accounting fraud case
-
4
S. Korean elementary students pick athlete, teacher, YouTube creator as top jobs
-
5
(3rd LD) Ultrafine dust soars to 'very bad' levels in Seoul
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea
-
2
Police refer BTS' Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment
-
3
(URGENT) Moon, Trump hold phone talks on Korea peace process: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea says it has conducted 'very important test' at satellite launch site
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it has conducted 'very important test' at satellite launching site
-
1
(LEAD) Samsung denies selling 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones
-
2
(2nd LD) U.S. warns N. Korea against 'ill-advised' action
-
3
(2nd LD) N. Korea could announce end to nuke talks later this month: think tank
-
4
Activity continues at N. Korea's satellite launching site: experts
-
5
(LEAD) Biegun to visit Seoul next week ahead of N.K. year-end deadline