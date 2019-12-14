Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG honorary chairman dies at age 94

All Headlines 11:11 December 14, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- LG Group Honorary Chairman Koo Cha-kyung died Saturday at age 94, the company said.

Born in 1925, Koo succeeded the leadership at LG from his father and LG founder Koo In-hwoi.

He is the father of the late Chairman Koo Bon-moo, who died in May, and the grandfather of the current Chairman Koo Kwang-mo.

This photo, provided by LG Group on Dec. 14, 2019, shows Honorary Chairman Koo Cha-kyung delivering a speech at a university in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, in 2012. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


