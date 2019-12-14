Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) LG honorary chairman dies at age 94

All Headlines 11:41 December 14, 2019

(ATTN: ADDS more details throughout)

SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- LG Group Honorary Chairman Koo Cha-kyung died Saturday at age 94, the company said.

Born in 1925, Koo took the helm at LG at the age of 45 following the death of his father and LG founder, Koo In-hwoi, and led the conglomerate for 25 years.

He handed over the group's leadership to his eldest son and late Chairman Koo Bon-moo, who died in May this year.

Koo Cha-kyung is the grandfather of the current Chairman Koo Kwang-mo.

As LG chairman, Koo put an emphasis on growing the conglomerate into a world-class company, through heavy investment in new technologies and research and development (R&D). Some 70 LG R&D centers were built in Korea during his time.

He was also active in expanding LG's overseas footholds in key markets, including China, Southeast Asia, Eastern Europe and the North American region, especially for its electronics and chemical businesses.

After retirement, he spent much of his time engaging in various educational activities and corporate philanthropy.

He had six children with his wife, Ha Jeong-im, who passed away in 2008.

This photo, provided by LG Group on Dec. 14, 2019, shows Honorary Chairman Koo Cha-kyung delivering a speech at a university in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, in 2012. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keywords
#LG honorary chairman death
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!