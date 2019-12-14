(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
Wartime documents show Japan's role in recruiting comfort women: Kyodo
-
3
(LEAD) Court gives jail terms to Samsung execs in accounting fraud case
-
4
S. Korean elementary students pick athlete, teacher, YouTube creator as top jobs
-
5
(3rd LD) Ultrafine dust soars to 'very bad' levels in Seoul
-
1
Police refer BTS' Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea says it has conducted 'very important test' at satellite launch site
-
3
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it has conducted 'very important test' at satellite launching site
-
4
S. Korea's exports likely to suffer worst drop since 2009: reports
-
5
Hyundai Motor affiliate signs MOU with Germany's Brose on future vehicle seats
-
1
(LEAD) Samsung denies selling 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones
-
2
(2nd LD) U.S. warns N. Korea against 'ill-advised' action
-
3
(2nd LD) N. Korea could announce end to nuke talks later this month: think tank
-
4
Activity continues at N. Korea's satellite launching site: experts
-
5
(LEAD) Biegun to visit Seoul next week ahead of N.K. year-end deadline