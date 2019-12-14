N. Korea says it conducted 'another crucial test' at satellite launch site
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Saturday it has carried out "another crucial test" at its satellite launch site and the results will be used to strengthen its "reliable strategic nuclear deterrent."
The unspecified test took place from 10:41 p.m. to 10:48 p.m. on Friday at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground, better known as the Dongchang-ri site, the North's official Korean Central News Agency said.
It did not say what was tested.
"The research successes being registered by us in defense science one after another recently will be applied to further bolstering up the reliable strategic nuclear deterrent of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," the KCNA said, referring to the North by its official name, the DPRK.
Friday's test came about a week after the North conducted what it called "a very important test" at the satellite launch site on last Saturday, sparking concern that the communist nation could be preparing to launch a long-range rocket.
