Ex-MLB pitcher Dan Straily signs with KBO's Lotte Giants
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- After pitching for six different major league teams over the past eight years, right-hander Dan Straily has signed with the Lotte Giants in South Korea.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club announced on Saturday Straily has agreed to a one-year deal worth US$800,000, including a signing bonus of $300,000.
The 31-year-old pitcher went 2-4 with a 9.82 ERA across 14 games with the Baltimore Orioles in 2019. For his big league career, Straily was 44-40 with a 4.56 ERA in 156 appearances, including 140 starts.
Straily's best big league season came in 2016 with the Cincinnati Reds, when he was 14-8 with a 3.76 ERA in 34 games and a career-high 191 1/3 innings.
The Giants said they liked Straily's command of his fastball and he'll miss a lot of bats with his slider and changeup.
Straily replaces Brooks Raley in the Giants' rotation. Raley, a 31-year-old left-hander, has been with the Giants since 2015. He had a 5-14 record with a 3.88 ERA in 2019. The steady workhorse made at least 30 starts in each of his five KBO seasons, going 48-53 with a 4.13 ERA.
KBO teams can sign up to two foreign pitchers. The Giants acquired right-hander Adrian Sampson last month.
