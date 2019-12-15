Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:07 December 15, 2019
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 10/-2 Cloudy 20
Incheon 09/-1 Cloudy 20
Suwon 11/-2 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 12/-1 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 13/-2 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 08/-4 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 13/02 Sunny 0
Jeonju 14/00 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 14/00 Cloudy 20
Jeju 16/08 Sunny 20
Daegu 13/-1 Sunny 10
Busan 15/07 Cloudy 10
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
3
(LEAD) Court gives jail terms to Samsung execs in accounting fraud case
-
4
S. Korean elementary students pick athlete, teacher, YouTube creator as top jobs
-
5
(3rd LD) Ultrafine dust soars to 'very bad' levels in Seoul
Most Saved
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
Police refer BTS' Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment
-
3
(LEAD) Samsung denies selling 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea says it has conducted 'very important test' at satellite launch site
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it has conducted 'very important test' at satellite launching site
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
(LEAD) Samsung denies selling 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea says it conducted 'another crucial test' at satellite launch site
-
4
(LEAD) Esper says U.S. to be 'tested soon' on nuclear talks with N. Korea
-
5
(3rd LD) N. Korea conducts 'another crucial test' at satellite launch site