Sunday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:07 December 15, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 10/-2 Cloudy 20

Incheon 09/-1 Cloudy 20

Suwon 11/-2 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 12/-1 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 13/-2 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 08/-4 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 13/02 Sunny 0

Jeonju 14/00 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 14/00 Cloudy 20

Jeju 16/08 Sunny 20

Daegu 13/-1 Sunny 10

Busan 15/07 Cloudy 10

