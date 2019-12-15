(LEAD) Presidential office refutes prosecution in ex-vice mayor case
(ATTN: UPDATES with prosecution's stance in paras 8-9)
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's presidential office on Sunday hit back at prosecution remarks that claimed Cheong Wa Dae was aware of most of the bribery allegations surrounding a former Busan vice mayor.
"The prosecution's announcement is not the final result of the investigation," Yoon Do-han, senior Cheong Wa Dae secretary for public communication, said in a written briefing, referring to the prosecution's Dec. 13 remarks.
After indicting Yoo Jae-soo, Busan's former vice mayor of economic affairs, on Friday, the prosecution said that most of the bribery charges were affirmed or could have been affirmed during the presidential office's special inspection. Some claimed the remark was an accusation that presidential officials had not fulfilled their inspection duties.
Yoo, who is suspected of receiving bribes worth a combined 49.5 million won (US$42,235), was under surveillance by Cheong Wa Dae's special inspection team. However, he avoided punishment for an unknown reason and became Busan's vice mayor in 2018.
The development raised suspicions that some Cheong Wa Dae officials may have engaged in a cover-up of the bribery case.
Referring to the prosecution's remarks, Yoon also said the comment's meaning is unclear and that the special inspection team made judgments based on what it found.
There were legal limitations in the inspection as the special inspection team does not have the right to investigate and Yoo declined to be inspected regarding certain issues, he said.
The prosecution rebutted Cheong Wa Dae's stance.
An official at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office said, "The prosecution is investigating according to procedure and (will proceed) according to evidence," adding that the presidential office "will (come to) agree once they see the investigation result."
Earlier this month, prosecutors also executed a court-issued search warrant at Cheong Wa Dae in connection with the ongoing probe.
The raid appeared to mark the prosecution's zeroing in on former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, the former top presidential secretary for civil affairs, who supervised the special inspection team at the civil affairs unit.
Cho, who stepped down from the justice minister post in October, is currently under a separate probe over allegations related to his family. Prosecutors have not yet questioned him on the Yoo case.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
(LEAD) Court gives jail terms to Samsung execs in accounting fraud case
-
3
S. Korean elementary students pick athlete, teacher, YouTube creator as top jobs
-
4
(3rd LD) Ultrafine dust soars to 'very bad' levels in Seoul
-
5
Police refer BTS' Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
Police refer BTS' Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment
-
3
(LEAD) Samsung denies selling 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones
-
4
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea could lose 'everything' with hostile acts
-
5
(3rd LD) N. Korea blasts Trump's warning, says it has nothing more to lose
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
(6th LD) N. Korea conducts 'another crucial test' at satellite launch site
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korea conducts 'another crucial test' at satellite launch site
-
4
(2nd LD) Biegun to visit Seoul ahead of N.K. year-end deadline
-
5
(LEAD) Esper says U.S. to be 'tested soon' on nuclear talks with N. Korea