(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 16)

Despite such warnings, North Korea is bent on ratcheting up tensions. On Friday, North Korea announced that it conducted an "important test" at its Tongchang-ri satellite launch site. That provocation came a day before Stephen E. Biegun, the U.S. special representative for North Korea, arrived in Seoul for discussions on Pyongyang's belligerent actions. The North's second test in seven days translates into a threat to press ahead with the launch of an advanced ICBM unless Washington changes its hard-line position. Given the graveness of the situation, Biegun is expected to meet with President Moon Jae-in, share intelligence on North Korea Monday, and deliver U.S. President Donald Trump's attitude on the situation and how best to tackle the North Korean threat. Biegun will have his first face-to-face meeting with Moon since September of last year.