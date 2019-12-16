Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 16.
Korean-language dailies
-- N. Korea further heightens threat against U.S., vows to develop nuclear deterrence (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Biegun arrives in S. Korea, last chance to resume U.S.-N. Korea dialogue (Kookmin Daily)
-- N. Korea threatens with both ICBM and SLBM (Donga llbo)
-- N. Korea plays nuclear card, appears to have tested two-stage ICBM engine (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea nips the bud of industrial innovation with regulations (Segye Times)
-- U.S., N. Korea at crossroads of ICBM 'chicken game' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Ten days until deadline, will Biegun visit Panmunjeom for talks with N. Korea (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Democratic Party loses true intention of election law reform, only seeking own interest (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea, U.S. to resume joint military drills in case of N. Korea-U.S. dialogue failure (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Special tourist districts remain deserted with no foreign visitors in sight (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't regulations lead to skyrocketing housing prices (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- North conducts another Sohae test (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Biegun arrives in Seoul amid deadlock in NK-US nuclear talks (Korea Herald)i
-- Biegun visits Seoul amid rising tension with North Korea (Korea Times)
(END)
