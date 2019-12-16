Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Monday, Dec. 16

All Headlines 08:30 December 16, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Biegun to hold series of meetings in Seoul amid tensions with N.K.

-- 92nd Oscars shortlist to be announced

Economy & Finance

-- Seoul, Tokyo to hold high-level talks over trade row

-- S. Korea to approve more Internet-only banks
