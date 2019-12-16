Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

December 16, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 11/02 Cloudy 30

Incheon 11/02 Cloudy 30

Suwon 12/02 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 13/02 Sunny 20

Daejeon 15/02 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 09/-1 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 15/05 Sunny 20

Jeonju 15/04 Sunny 20

Gwangju 16/05 Cloudy 30

Jeju 18/11 Cloudy 30

Daegu 14/01 Sunny 20

Busan 16/08 Cloudy 30

(END)

