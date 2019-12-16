Seoul stocks open tad higher on U.S. gains
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened mildly higher Monday, tracking last week's gains on Wall Street, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics continuing to build up gains.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched up 0.9 point, or 0.04 percent, to 2,171.15 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
On Friday, U.S. stocks ended higher as investors were hopeful of a trade deal between the United States and China. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.01 percent, the S&P 500 added 0.01 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.2 percent.
Most large-cap shares on the Seoul bourse traded in positive terrain.
Top cap Samsung Electronics increased 0.18 percent, and major chipmaker SK hynix added 0.57 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,175 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.3 won from the previous session's close.
