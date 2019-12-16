'Parasite' wins four awards from Chicago Film Critics Association
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's black comedy film "Parasite" bagged four trophies, including best picture from the Chicago Film Critics Association (CFCA), continuing its award-winning rally in the United States in the runup to the Oscar ceremony early next year.
According to the announcement by the CFCA released Saturday (U.S. time), "Parasite," directed by Bong Joon-ho, won best picture, best foreign language film, best director and best original screenplay.
"Little Women" by Greta Gerwig also earned four awards of best adapted screenplay, best original score, best costume design and best supporting actress for Florence Pugh.
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" by Quentin Tarantino collected two wins for best art direction and best supporting actor for Brad Pitt.
The awards of best actor and best actress went to Adam Driver from "Marriage Story" and Lupita Nyong'o from "US," respectively.
The Korean flick, which depicts the entrenched social class system through the lives of two extreme families, has been loading up on major trophies in North American film awards and has become a strong hopeful to win a trophy at the 92nd Academy Awards in February.
It captured three trophies, including best film given by the L.A. Film Critics Association, and took home the awards for best picture, best director and best foreign film at this year's Toronto Film Critics Association Awards. It also won the best foreign language film award from the National Board of Review.
Moreover, "Parasite," the top award winner of this year's Cannes Film Festival, was nominated in three categories, including the best director for the Golden Globe Awards slated for Jan. 5.
Organizers of the Oscar Awards will reveal its 10-film shortlist for best international feature film later in the day out of a number of non-English films submitted by each country.
About a year ago, South Korea's "Burning" directed by Lee Chang-dong made it to the December shortlist but failed to be included in the final.
For the 2020 competition, "Parasite" has been selected as South Korea's entry to the category.
The final five nominees will be announced Jan. 13, along with full nominations of other categories.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
BTS symbolizes cross-border pop culture in new media era: scholars
-
3
(LEAD) Court gives jail terms to Samsung execs in accounting fraud case
-
4
S. Korean elementary students pick athlete, teacher, YouTube creator as top jobs
-
5
(3rd LD) Ultrafine dust soars to 'very bad' levels in Seoul
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
Police refer BTS' Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment
-
3
S. Korea allots biggest-ever culture budget for 2020
-
4
(LEAD) Samsung denies selling 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones
-
5
(3rd LD) N. Korea blasts Trump's warning, says it has nothing more to lose
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
(6th LD) N. Korea conducts 'another crucial test' at satellite launch site
-
3
N.K. media denounces Moon's diplomatic moves
-
4
(3rd LD) Biegun arrives in Seoul amid rising tensions ahead of N.K.'s year-end deadline
-
5
(2nd LD) Biegun to visit Seoul ahead of N.K. year-end deadline