Seoul city to run additional night buses for year-end season
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul metropolitan government on Monday announced plans to run additional night buses to meet demand for the year-end season when getting taxis becomes more difficult.
The city government said it plans to operate additional night buses running on nine routes -- N13, N15, N16, N26, N30, N37, N61, N62 and N65 -- starting Tuesday night. The temporary schedule will run five days a week from Tuesday to Saturday until Jan. 11.
The additional buses will mostly operate between 1 and 2 a.m. when demand for night buses peaks as regular buses end their daily schedule.
The metropolitan government also plans to temporarily set up an additional route, N850, for bus users in the Itaewon area.
The N850 bus will stop at the Sadang (Line No. 2), Yeoksam (Line No. 2), Sinsa (Line No. 3) and Itaewon (Line No. 6) stations, according to the city government.
The schedule adjustment comes as some taxi drivers selectively pick up customers in high-demand areas whose destination is farther away.
City government data showed the ride refusal rate was highest in the Hongdae, Itaewon and Gangnam station areas in 2018.
