S. Korea's health insurance coverage rate up in 2018
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- The coverage rate of South Korea's national health insurance program inched up 1.1 percentage points last year, the insurance operator said Monday.
According to the National Health Insurance Corp., the country's health insurance service covered 63.8 percent of all medical expenses last year, compared with 62.7 percent in 2017.
The increase comes as the Moon Jae-in administration has been seeking to expand coverage of the state-run health insurance program, especially for the underprivileged, children and the elderly.
That rate has steadily stayed on a 60 percent level. It came to 63.6 percent in 2010, 62.5 percent in 2012 and 62.6 percent on 2016.
The rate, however, is still far below the average of the 80 percent level among members of the 36-nation Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
The government said it plans to boost the country's insurance coverage rate to around 70 percent by 2023, partly by expanding benefits to low-income families and lowering the ceiling on the amount of money patients have to pay themselves.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
BTS symbolizes cross-border pop culture in new media era: scholars
-
3
(LEAD) Court gives jail terms to Samsung execs in accounting fraud case
-
4
S. Korean elementary students pick athlete, teacher, YouTube creator as top jobs
-
5
(3rd LD) Ultrafine dust soars to 'very bad' levels in Seoul
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
Police refer BTS' Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment
-
3
S. Korea allots biggest-ever culture budget for 2020
-
4
(LEAD) Samsung denies selling 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones
-
5
(3rd LD) N. Korea blasts Trump's warning, says it has nothing more to lose
-
1
N.K. media denounces Moon's diplomatic moves
-
2
(3rd LD) Biegun arrives in Seoul amid rising tensions ahead of N.K.'s year-end deadline
-
3
(6th LD) N. Korea conducts 'another crucial test' at satellite launch site
-
4
Biegun to meet with Moon amid tensions over apparent N.K. rocket engine tests
-
5
(URGENT) Biegun says to N. Korea, 'It is time for us to do our job'