Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul shares trade down late Monday morning

All Headlines 11:32 December 16, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded mildly lower Monday morning, led by declines in large-cap shares.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 0.97 point, or 0.04 percent, to 2,169.28 as of 11:20 a.m.

The index opened a tad higher but fell into negative territory in late morning trading as investors dumped large-cap shares such as Samsung Electronics.

Most large-cap shares traded mixed.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.18 percent after opening higher, while major chipmaker SK hynix gained 0.23 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,173.4 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.1 won from the previous session.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#stocks-morning
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!