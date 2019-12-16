Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
------------------
(4th LD) Biegun says U.S. has no deadline on nuke talks, offers to hold talks with N.K.
SEOUL -- The United States has no deadline on nuclear negotiations with North Korea, its top envoy for the communist nation said Monday, emphatically offering to meet his counterparts from the North while he is in Seoul.
U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun also stressed that Washington will not give up, as Pyongyang has been threatening to take a "new way" if Washington does not make concessions before the North's self-imposed year-end deadline.
----------------
Moon meets with U.S. envoy on N. Korea at Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in had his first official meeting with U.S. special envoy for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, in more than a year Monday, as tensions between Pyongyang and Washington are escalating again.
Moon and Biegun made no opening remarks in front of pool reporters and TV cameras, starting the session at Cheong Wa Dae.
----------------
(LEAD) N. Korean newspaper touts late leader on eve of 8th anniversary of his death
SEOUL -- North Korea's main newspaper on Monday published a series of articles lauding late leader Kim Jong-il on the eve of the eighth anniversary of his death.
Kim died on Dec. 17, 2011, after ruling the communist nation for 17 years after the death of his father and national founder, Kim Il-sung, in 1994. Current leader Kim Jong-un, the third son of the late leader, took over the North in another hereditary succession of power.
----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea, Japan begin high-level talks over trade war
SEOUL -- South Korea and Japan started high-level talks in Tokyo on Monday as the first step to seek a breakthrough in settling their monthslong trade row that undermines bilateral economic ties and potentially disturbs international supply chains.
The meeting marks the first of its kind since June 2016 and is crucial for dealing with their trade conflict. It is also the first official gathering of trade officials between the two Asian neighbors after Seoul conditionally suspended the termination of the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) with Japan last month as a gesture to settle the trade row.
----------------
S. Korea is world's 4th-largest customer of U.S. arms: data
SEOUL -- South Korea is the fourth-largest buyer of U.S. weapons over the past 10 years, government data showed Monday.
According to the global defense market yearbook published by South Korea's Defense Agency for Technology and Quality, the United States exported weapons worth US$93.1 billion between 2009 and 2018 to the outside world.
----------------
Korean panel makers tipped to log improved earnings next year
SEOUL -- South Korea's display panel makers are expected to see improved earnings next year, with liquid crystal display (LCD) panel prices likely to rebound and the companies' organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display production capacity set to expand, analysts here said Monday.
South Korea's two major display makers -- LG Display Co. and Samsung Display Co. -- have been struggling to make a profit this year due to falling LCD panel prices stemming from sluggish demand and a supply glut.
----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea OKs 3rd internet-only bank
SEOUL -- South Korea's financial regulator on Monday granted preliminary approval for a new internet-only bank, a move that could further fuel competition with established bigger players and foster the fledging market.
The Financial Services Commission (FSC) gave the initial approval to the consortium led by South Korean fintech firm Viva Republica.
----------------
Single-member households to become most common type in 2047
SEJONG -- One-person families will likely become the most common household type in all South Korean cities and provinces in the next 30 years amid the country's low birthrate and rapidly aging population, data showed Monday.
Households consisting of a single member are forecast to account for 37.3 percent of all family units in 2047, far outnumbering families of married couples with children, according to the data by Statistics Korea.
(END)
-
