Footbridge to link Seoul Station to Seoullo 7017
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- A new footbridge will be built next year to connect Seoul Station with Seoullo 7017, a sky garden for pedestrians in central Seoul, the municipal government said Monday.
The Seoul government said it will sign an MOU on the Seoul Station footbridge project with the Korea Rail Network Authority and Hanwha Station Development in a ceremony slated for Tuesday.
The MOU calls for building a 40-meter-long and six-meter wide footbridge between the rooftop of the old Seoul Station building and Seoullo 7017 by the end of 2020.
The rooftop, currently used as a parking lot, will also turn into a 2,300-square-meter garden-style cultural and recreational area. In addition, parking lot ramps at the old railway station, abandoned for about 20 years, will be remodeled into an exhibition and cultural space.
With the completion of the new footbridge, people can walk straight from Seoullo 7017 to the new Seoul Station building via the rooftop of the old railway station, municipal officials said.
Seoullo 7017, also known as Seoul Skygarden or Skypark, is an elevated garden and pathway built in 2017 on the remains of an old overpass as part of an urban redevelopment project.
"The footbridge project will help improve pedestrian access to Seoul Station, which remains a kind of isolated island surrounded by railroads and roads, and make up for insufficient rest areas at Seoullo 7017," a municipal official said.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
BTS symbolizes cross-border pop culture in new media era: scholars
-
3
S. Korean elementary students pick athlete, teacher, YouTube creator as top jobs
-
4
(3rd LD) Ultrafine dust soars to 'very bad' levels in Seoul
-
5
Police refer BTS' Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
Police refer BTS' Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment
-
3
S. Korea allots biggest-ever culture budget for 2020
-
4
(LEAD) Samsung denies selling 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones
-
5
(3rd LD) N. Korea blasts Trump's warning, says it has nothing more to lose
-
1
N.K. media denounces Moon's diplomatic moves
-
2
(3rd LD) Biegun arrives in Seoul amid rising tensions ahead of N.K.'s year-end deadline
-
3
(6th LD) N. Korea conducts 'another crucial test' at satellite launch site
-
4
Biegun to meet with Moon amid tensions over apparent N.K. rocket engine tests
-
5
Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan hold talks in Spain