KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
JWPHARMA 28,950 UP 250
ORION Holdings 17,000 0
SKNetworks 5,860 DN 10
TONGYANG 1,250 UP 50
Daesang 23,800 UP 200
LGInt 15,000 DN 250
Hyundai M&F INS 28,950 DN 750
DongkukStlMill 5,950 DN 40
SBC 15,350 DN 150
KISWire 20,250 UP 350
LotteFood 409,000 DN 2,000
NEXENTIRE 9,160 UP 50
CHONGKUNDANG 91,900 0
KCC 227,500 UP 500
AmoreG 78,200 DN 2,300
HyundaiMtr 119,000 DN 2,000
HankookShellOil 334,500 0
BukwangPharm 14,250 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 39,650 DN 150
DaelimInd 91,000 DN 600
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14250 UP100
KiaMtr 44,450 0
Shinsegae 285,500 DN 6,000
Nongshim 236,500 UP 1,500
SGBC 35,850 DN 400
Hyosung 81,900 UP 200
LOTTE 37,550 UP 1,300
AK Holdings 32,950 UP 800
Binggrae 55,400 UP 700
GCH Corp 22,100 UP 50
LotteChilsung 142,500 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 12,000 UP 200
POSCO 242,500 DN 500
SPC SAMLIP 84,900 DN 1,700
SAMSUNG SDS 196,500 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,750 DN 200
KUMHOTIRE 4,190 UP 15
DB INSURANCE 56,600 DN 2,300
SLCORP 17,600 DN 200
Yuhan 234,500 DN 1,000
