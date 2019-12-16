Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All Headlines 15:41 December 16, 2019

SamsungElec 54,700 0
NHIS 12,950 DN 50
SK Discovery 25,950 UP 500
LS 47,000 DN 500
GC Corp 126,000 0
GS E&C 31,000 DN 1,000
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 32,400 UP 550
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 233,500 UP 4,000
KPIC 122,000 UP 500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,600 DN 120
SKC 47,450 UP 350
GS Retail 37,800 DN 50
Ottogi 548,000 DN 2,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 64,400 DN 400
ShinhanGroup 44,400 DN 1,250
HITEJINRO 27,300 UP 100
CJ LOGISTICS 154,500 DN 500
DOOSAN 71,500 UP 1,800
Hanwha 25,100 0
DB HiTek 23,300 UP 1,000
CJ 95,700 DN 600
Donga Socio Holdings 107,500 UP 500
SK hynix 88,600 UP 700
Youngpoong 632,000 UP 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 43,150 DN 750
SamsungF&MIns 251,000 DN 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,650 DN 650
Kogas 38,250 DN 500
TaekwangInd 997,000 UP 3,000
SsangyongCement 5,740 UP 80
KAL 27,500 UP 150
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,450 UP 40
LG Corp. 74,700 DN 400
SsangyongMtr 2,145 UP 150
BoryungPharm 15,500 UP 200
L&L 14,400 UP 150
NamyangDairy 422,500 UP 5,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 46,150 UP 750
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,100 DN 200
Hanwha Chem 18,750 UP 50
(MORE)

