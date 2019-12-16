KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
OCI 63,600 UP 500
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 54,400 DN 100
HyundaiMipoDock 46,150 DN 900
MERITZ SECU 3,860 UP 15
KSOE 125,000 0
HtlShilla 85,100 DN 300
Hanmi Science 37,050 DN 400
SamsungElecMech 122,000 DN 500
Hanssem 64,100 UP 1,400
DaeduckElec 10,350 UP 150
KorZinc 430,000 UP 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,140 DN 10
SYC 52,400 0
IlyangPharm 22,000 UP 50
IS DONGSEO 32,450 DN 100
S-Oil 94,200 UP 1,600
LG Innotek 133,000 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 227,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI WIA 50,300 UP 100
KumhoPetrochem 78,400 DN 400
Mobis 260,500 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 36,100 DN 900
HDC HOLDINGS 10,750 UP 100
S-1 94,500 DN 2,200
Hanchem 99,100 DN 1,900
DWS 29,500 UP 150
UNID 44,500 DN 200
KEPCO 27,450 DN 200
SamsungSecu 38,150 0
SKTelecom 241,500 UP 1,000
S&T MOTIV 43,100 DN 300
HyundaiElev 70,600 DN 100
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 27,000 UP 100
Hanon Systems 11,250 UP 150
SK 260,000 UP 1,500
DAEKYO 6,040 UP 60
GKL 19,600 DN 200
Handsome 31,500 0
WJ COWAY 89,300 UP 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 135,000 UP 500
-
1
N.K. media denounces Moon's diplomatic moves
-
2
(3rd LD) Biegun arrives in Seoul amid rising tensions ahead of N.K.'s year-end deadline
-
3
(6th LD) N. Korea conducts 'another crucial test' at satellite launch site
-
4
Biegun to meet with Moon amid tensions over apparent N.K. rocket engine tests
-
5
Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan hold talks in Spain