Seoul warns of additional measures to curb home prices
By Choi Kyong-ae
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's chief economic policy maker on Monday warned that the government may unveil further steps to curb soaring home prices should the latest fresh set of measures end in futility.
Earlier in the day, the finance ministry and other related government agencies came up with the toughest steps ever to rein in a rise in housing prices.
The steps unveiled include stricter lending rules for home purchases and expanded adoptions of a presale price cap for newly built apartments.
"The government will take stronger steps next year should home prices not stabilize with today's measures," Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said in a briefing.
More specifically, mortgage loans will be banned when buying a house worth over 1.5 billion won (US$1.3 million) in "speculative and overheated speculative" areas, and the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio will be cut to 20 percent from the current 40 percent for the purchase of a home worth more than 900 million won and less than 1.5 billion won, according to the finance ministry.
"Transactions of homes worth over 900 million won in the affluent Gangnam areas jumped to 50 percent of total deals after July from mid-20 percent early this year," Kim said.
The latest measures are part of the fourth comprehensive plan to clamp down on speculative transactions in the real estate market. The three previous ones were announced in June and August 2017 and in September last year.
The pace of growth in home prices appeared to be slowing down until August this year due to the regulations on loans, presale prices and multiple homeowners.
But the home prices were further buoyed by the "presale price cap system."
In October, Seoul revised related laws to execute the presale price cap system for apartments to be built by private builders amid signs of escalating home prices.
The government initially applied the price cap system last month to a combined 27 areas of four affluent Gangnam districts in southern Seoul and four districts in northern Seoul to stabilize the housing markets.
In the new regulatory packages, the government has additionally designated 295 areas in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, bringing the total to 322 areas in the capital city and Gyeonggi Province, the statement said.
The price cap system is widely seen as the strongest measure ever taken by the government to clamp down on housing prices.
It was first introduced in 2007 to curb soaring home prices under the Roh Moo-hyun administration but scrapped in 2015 under the Park Geun-hye government to boost the economy.
In Korea, new apartments are sold usually before construction has been completed. The price ceiling under review is set based on the actual price paid by contractors for land purchases, basic construction costs and other necessary expenses.
Housing prices have been on the rise in recent years, spurring policymakers to roll out a series of measures, including tightened home-backed loan regulations and hefty taxation, to cool down home prices.
But a supply shortage in Seoul and adjacent areas and low borrowing costs have continued to drive up demand for new apartments, while prodding builders to scramble to demolish aged apartments on hopes for hefty gains after rebuilding.
