S. Korean Bond Yields on Dec. 16, 2019
All Headlines 16:44 December 16, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.341 1.352 -1.1
3-year TB 1.369 1.402 -3.3
10-year TB 1.612 1.649 -3.7
2-year MSB 1.400 1.419 -1.9
3-year CB (AA-) 1.935 1.962 -2.7
91-day CD 1.530 1.530 0.0
(END)
