Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
------------------
(2nd LD) Moon asks Biegun to continue push for progress in Korea peace process
SEOUL -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in met with the U.S. special envoy for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, here Monday and requested his continued efforts to move forward the Korea peace process despite North Korea's recent attitude.
In the Cheong Wa Dae session, which lasted 35 minutes and had a "very serious" tone, Biegun reaffirmed Washington's resolve not to abandon dialogue with Pyongyang, according to Cheong Wa Dae's deputy spokesman, Han Jung-woo.
------------------
N. Korea appears to have tested liquid fuel engine for multi-stage rocket last week: sources
SEOUL -- North Korea appears to have carried out a liquid-fuel engine combustion test for a satellite launch vehicle or an inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM) when it said it conducted "another crucial test" last week, military sources here said Monday.
On Saturday, the North reported that it carried out the unspecified test at the Sohae Satellite Lunching Ground, or the Dongchang-ri site, the previous day, saying it will bolster its "reliable strategic nuclear deterrent."
------------------
N.K. could seek to develop multi-warhead ICBMs in case of nuke talks breakdown: Seoul agency
SEOUL -- North Korea could seek to develop inter-continental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) capable of carrying multiple warheads next year should its denuclearization talks with the United States fall apart, a state-run defense think tank said Monday.
The Korea Institute for Defense Analyses (KIDA) made the case in a report on the security outlook for next year, saying that if the nuclear talks break down, Pyongyang is expected to focus its efforts on demonstrating its retaliatory capabilities to fend off U.S. military pressure.
------------------
Moon names new anti-corruption secretary amid political scandals involving Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in appointed a prosecutor-turned-lawyer as his new secretary for anti-corruption Monday, as state prosecutors are looking into allegations that Cheong Wa Dae is involved in influence-peddling scandals.
The pick of Lee Myung-shin working at the Kim & Chang law firm based in Seoul followed the resignation of Park Hyoung-chul from the post.
------------------
Moon urges special measures to create jobs for those in 40s
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in emphasized the urgency Monday of introducing "special measures" to create jobs, in particular, for South Koreans in their 40s, while striking an upbeat note on the overall economic situations here next year.
"(The government) has tried to support economic vitality and growth with expansionary fiscal policies, bringing hope that it will be better next year than this year," he said during his weekly meeting with senior Cheong Wa Dae aides. Moon's opening remarks were open to pool reporters.
------------------
Korea's trade volume exceeds US$1 tln mark for 3rd year
SEOUL -- South Korea's annual trade volume exceeded the US$1 trillion mark for a third consecutive year on Monday despite growing protectionism around the globe, the trade ministry said.
Accordingly, South Korea is anticipated to remain as the ninth-largest player in terms of trade for the seventh consecutive year, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
------------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks snap 6-day winning streak on profit-taking
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed slightly lower on Monday to snap six consecutive days of increases, as investors were disappointed over recent progress in U.S.-China trade talks and attempted to cash in recent gains, analysts said. The South Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
After a choppy session, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched down 2.1 points, or 0.1 percent, to close at 2,168.15. Trade volume was moderate at 370 million shares worth 4.47 trillion won (US$3.81 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 448 to 379.
------------------
(2nd LD) Seoul warns of additional measures to curb home prices
SEOUL -- South Korea's chief economic policy maker on Monday warned that the government may unveil further steps to curb soaring home prices should the latest fresh set of measures end in futility.
Earlier in the day, the finance ministry and other related government agencies came up with the toughest steps ever to rein in a rise in housing prices.
------------------
Defense chief calls for thorough preparations next year for OPCON transfer
SEOUL -- Defense Minster Jeong Kyeong-doo called Monday for thorough preparations ahead of a capability test next year aimed at checking if South Korea is ready to retake wartime operational control of its forces (OPCON) from the United States.
Jeong made the remarks as he presided over a meeting, attended by some 150 senior officers of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and three branches of service, to review this year's progress regarding the OPCON transfer and to check related tasks for next year.
(END)
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
BTS symbolizes cross-border pop culture in new media era: scholars
-
3
S. Korean elementary students pick athlete, teacher, YouTube creator as top jobs
-
4
(3rd LD) Ultrafine dust soars to 'very bad' levels in Seoul
-
5
Police refer BTS' Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
Police refer BTS' Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment
-
3
S. Korea allots biggest-ever culture budget for 2020
-
4
(LEAD) Samsung denies selling 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones
-
5
(3rd LD) N. Korea blasts Trump's warning, says it has nothing more to lose
-
1
N.K. media denounces Moon's diplomatic moves
-
2
(3rd LD) Biegun arrives in Seoul amid rising tensions ahead of N.K.'s year-end deadline
-
3
(6th LD) N. Korea conducts 'another crucial test' at satellite launch site
-
4
Biegun to meet with Moon amid tensions over apparent N.K. rocket engine tests
-
5
Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan hold talks in Spain