Baseball league announces 2020 regular season schedule

Defending champions the Doosan Bears will host the Lotte Giants at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul for a two-game opening series. Other opening weekend matchups are: the Kiwoom Heroes hosting the LG Twins at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul; the SK Wyverns bringing the Samsung Lions to SK Happy Dream Park in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul; the KT Wiz visiting the Hanwha Eagles at Hanwha Life Eagles Park in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul; and the Kia Tigers hosting the NC Dinos at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of the capital.

