Trump says U.S. is watching N. Korea closely

All Headlines 05:40 December 17, 2019

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that he would be disappointed if something "is in the works" in North Korea and that the United States is watching the regime closely.

Trump made the remark to reporters at the White House, according to Reuters, as tensions between the two nations have escalated ahead of a year-end deadline set by the North, after which the regime has hinted at resuming nuclear or long-range missile tests.

