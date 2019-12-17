Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Trump says U.S. is watching N. Korea closely

All Headlines 06:05 December 17, 2019

(ATTN: UPDATES with Trump's remarks; ADDS photo)

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that he would be disappointed if something was "in the works" in North Korea and that the United States is watching the regime closely.

Tensions between the two nations have escalated ahead of a year-end deadline set by the North, after which the regime has hinted at resuming nuclear or long-range missile tests.

Trump's comments come after North Korea on Friday carried out a second presumed engine test in less than a week at its Sohae satellite launching facility.

"I'd be disappointed if something would be in the works, and if it is, we'll take care of it," Trump told reporters at a meeting with governors at the White House. "We're watching it very closely."

This AP photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump listening during a roundtable with governors on government regulations in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington on Dec. 16, 2019. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Trump
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!