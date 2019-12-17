Go to Contents Go to Navigation

China, Russia propose lifting some U.N. sanctions on N. Korea: report

06:23 December 17, 2019

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- China and Russia on Monday proposed a draft United Nations resolution that would exempt inter-Korean rail and road projects from U.N. sanctions, according to Reuters.

The text seen by the news agency also seeks to lift other sanctions affecting North Korean exports of statues, seafood and textiles.

The proposal comes less than a week after the United States convened the U.N. Security Council to discuss North Korea's recent missile launches and possible future provocation.

