Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 17.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't rolls out strong measures to curb home prices (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Loans for purchase of homes valued over 1.5 billion won to be blocked (Kookmin Daily)
-- Loans for homes valued over 1.5 billion won to be banned (Donga llbo)
-- Mortgage loans prohibited for homes valued over 1.5 billion won (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Purchasing home priced above 1.5 billion won with mortgage loan not possible (Segye Times)
-- Govt announces "supercritical measures" to curb housing prices (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Loans for houses over 1.5 billion won banned (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't rolls out strong measures to curb housing prices (Hankyoreh)
-- Mortgage loans for houses over 1.5 billion won banned starting today (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Loans for housing purchases over 1.5 billion won not allowed (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Mortgage loans over 1.5 billion won blocked (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- U.S. has no deadline, Biegun says (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Biegun proposes meeting with North Korean counterparts (Korea Herald)
-- "Gov't will now allow real estate windfall" (Korea Times)
(END)
