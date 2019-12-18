(Yearender) Uncertainty shrouded nuclear talks, inter-Korean relations in 2019
By Song Sang-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un rang in 2019 by expressing a willingness to sit down again with U.S. President Donald Trump to talk about peace, but the olive branch came with an important caveat: that Kim would seek a "new way" if the U.S. did not soften its stance.
What unfolded for the rest of the year largely followed what Kim said in his New Year's Day address, with Kim and Trump holding their second summit in February, and Pyongyang now threatening to take a new way in protest against Washington's refusal to make concessions in their nuclear talks.
The current situation contrasts starkly with the peace euphoria that descended on the Korean Peninsula after Kim and Trump held the first-ever summit between the two countries in June 2018 and agreed to build "new" relations and work toward the "complete" denuclearization of the peninsula.
Renewed tensions between the North and the U.S. have also led to an impasse in inter-Korean relations, limiting space for South Korean President Moon Jae-in's once-vaunted intermediary role between the two Cold War foes.
"The two sides have underplayed the other side's desire for a deal and latched onto their own demands and principles, which has muddied the prospects of the dialogue process and exacerbated their mistrust," Nam Chang-hee, professor of international relations at Inha University, said.
"Despite all their efforts to date, they have failed to find the convergence of their interests or common ground, which they could present to their domestic audiences as their respective wins," he added.
February's no-deal summit in Hanoi between Trump and Kim was a sobering reminder of the yawning gulf between the countries over the scope of Pyongyang's denuclearization steps and what concessions the U.S. should give in return.
Their second summit broke down as the North demanded sweeping sanctions relief with the U.S. calling for it to go beyond the already expected step to dismantle its mainstay nuclear complex in Yongbyon, north of Pyongyang.
The U.S. showed aversion to offering any sanctions relief without the North taking irreversible denuclearization steps, given that it believes sanctions pressure was a key lever to keep Pyongyang on the negotiation track.
The fruitless Hanoi summit was an embarrassing setback for Kim, who took a nearly 70-hour train trip there with the anticipation that a deal would unleash economic opportunities to deliver on his pledge for his people "never to have to tighten your belt."
Tensions flared anew in April when Kim imposed his year-end deadline for Washington to make concessions in the negotiations. He also warned the North would take a "new way" if the deadline is missed.
Since May, Pyongyang has conducted escalatory weapons tests in a move to heap pressure on Washington to show flexibility to break the logjam in the negotiations.
It has fired off short-range projectiles, including ballistic missiles, multiple rocket launchers and a submarine launched ballistic missile -- all short of breaking its self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests.
Despite such moves, the U.S. remained cautious, calling for the resumption of dialogue to make progress in enforcing the 2018 historic Trump-Kim summit accord in Singapore.
At the summit, the leaders agreed to seek to build new bilateral relations, make joint efforts to build a lasting and stable peace regime on the peninsula and work toward the complete denuclearization of the peninsula.
With no signs of the U.S. budging, the North was seen trying to close ranks with its traditional patrons, China and Russia, in an apparent move to bolster its diplomatic leverage and loosen their enforcement of global sanctions.
Absent in the North's brisk diplomacy was South Korea that has seen a narrowing of its maneuvering space in inter-Korean exchanges long hamstrung by sanctions.
The South's efforts to build military trust with the North have also faltered, as Pyongyang refused to join such agreed-upon projects as the joint excavation of troop remains in the Demilitarized Zone.
Since the Hanoi summit, senior-level inter-Korean consultations at the joint liaison office in the North's border city of Kaesong have remained dormant.
Tensions between the U.S. and the North eased in June when Moon, Trump and Kim had a historic face-to-face encounter at the inter-Korean border truce village of Panmunjom. Trump and Kim later held impromptu talks there and agreed to resume nuclear talks in the "next few weeks."
But Washington and Pyongyang were not able to sit down for the talks until early October due to friction caused by the South Korea-U.S. combined military exercise, which the North berated as an invasion rehearsal.
The U.S. and the North held the last nuclear talks in October in Sweden, but they ended without progress.
Pyongyang accused Washington of having come to the dialogue table "empty handed," while the U.S. tried to put a positive spin on the talks, saying it had brought "creative ideas" and previewed a number of "new initiatives."
Amid little progress in the nuclear talks and inter-Korean exchanges, the North Korean leader ordered in October the removal of "all the unpleasant-looking facilities" that the South built on the long-suspended Mount Kumgang resort on the east coast.
His order drove home an unmistakable message that with little progress in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and the North, inter-Korean cooperation can hardly move forward.
The absence of progress can be attributed to the unrealistically high goals set by the U.S. and the North, which limited negotiators' flexibility, Kim Yeon-su, a professor of North Korean studies at the National Defense University, said.
"As the goals are too high, too noble, they can't do anything," Kim said. "The negotiating teams should recalibrate their strategic goals in more realistic terms."
With neither side showing signs of ceding ground, tensions are creeping to a perilous point.
This month, Pyongyang conducted two "important" tests at its Dongchang-ri west coast satellite launch site, raising fears that it could fire off an ICBM disguised as a peaceful space development activity.
Before the tests, it said that the year-end deadline is drawing near, and it is entirely up to the U.S. to decide what "Christmas gift" it would get.
Trump then revived the threat of military action and even warned that the North Korean leader could lose "everything" if he engages in hostile acts.
The recent war of nerves has stoked fears of a reversion to the tense situation in 2017 when Trump threatened to rain down "fire and fury" on the North while Kim boasted of the "nuclear button" on his desk.
But it seems hasty to paint such a ghastly outlook as both sides do not seem willing to break the dialogue momentum altogether.
"It is not yet too late. We and the North Koreans have within our hands the ability to choose a better path. But as I said a moment ago, the U.S. cannot do this alone," top U.S. nuclear negotiator Stephen Biegun told reporters in Seoul this week.
Above all, Trump now facing a crucial reelection battle and may want to debunk the claim that he focuses more on political theatrics over substance.
He may also want to vindicate his Twitter post after the Singapore summit: "There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea."
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
