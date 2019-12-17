Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, Dec. 17
All Headlines 09:20 December 17, 2019
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- Last day of Biegun's visit to S. Korea
-- S. Korea, U.S. kick off new round of defense-cost talks
-- Moon to preside over Cabinet meeting
Economy & Finance
-- Data for households' financial health
-- Chief financial regulator's press meeting
(END)
