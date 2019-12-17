Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, Dec. 17

All Headlines 09:20 December 17, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency.

General

-- Last day of Biegun's visit to S. Korea

-- S. Korea, U.S. kick off new round of defense-cost talks

-- Moon to preside over Cabinet meeting

Economy & Finance

-- Data for households' financial health

-- Chief financial regulator's press meeting
