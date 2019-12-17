Cardinals showing interest in S. Korean pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun: sources

Dakota Hudson led the staff with 16 wins, and a second-half surge by Jack Flaherty -- he was 7-2 with a 0.91 ERA in 15 starts after the All-Star Game -- also fueled the Cardinals' run to their first Central title since 2015. Four starters, Hudson, Flaherty, Miles Mikolas and Adam Wainwright, made at least 30 starts in 2019. A fifth, Michael Wacha, made 24 starts in his seventh season with the Cardinals while battling injuries, and the All-Star right-hander signed with the New York Mets as a free agent last week.