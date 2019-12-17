Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:04 December 17, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 11/08 Rain 20

Incheon 10/08 Rain 20

Suwon 11/07 Rain 20

Cheongju 11/05 Rain 60

Daejeon 12/04 Rain 60

Chuncheon 08/04 Rain 30

Gangneung 16/09 Rain 60

Jeonju 13/08 Rain 60

Gwangju 13/08 Rain 60

Jeju 18/14 Rain 60

Daegu 14/03 Rain 60

Busan 16/11 Rain 70

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!